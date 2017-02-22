10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Joan Marcus

The musicalis now so well-known — particularly after Meryl Streep’s Oscar-nominated turn in the movie adaptation — that Forbidden Broadway’s delicious parody has even more bite:. That’s because James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’shas always been about words, stories and story-telling: it’s a mashup of several fairy tales tied together by the thread of a childless baker and his wife. Fiasco Theater’s acclaimed revival — which eventually landed Off Broadway — strips away the artifice and grandiosity of other productions and, with just one piano and a nimble cast of 10, puts the emphasis back on the words that communicate wisdom, and even solace, from one generation to the next.has just one stop in San Antonio: miss it, and it will disappear … like magic.