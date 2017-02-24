Bid Farewell to Beloved "Glambear Queen" Foxxy Blue Orchid at Paramour’s Drag Brunch

click to enlarge
Photos by Julián P. Ledezma
Those familiar with San Antonio scenes spanning from burlesque and drag to knitting and poetry have probably crossed paths with Dino Foxx, a multifaceted artist and performer who — frequently as his gender-blending alter ego Foxxy
Blue Orchid — has emceed more events than he’d likely care to count. Once the lone male in the award-winning troupe Stars and Garters Burlesque, Foxx has caught our attention over the years through multiple creative endeavors, including crafty antics with the yarn-bombing outfit the Yarn Dawgz and his poetry collection When the Glitter Fades
— a debut publisher Kórima Press bills as the “celebrations and mournings of a queer Xicano poet, teatrista
[and]
fire-eater.” Far less publicized are Foxx’s admirable efforts as an activist, an aspect of his life quickly coming to the forefront. Working on a contract basis with California-based International Development Exchange (IDEX) since November of last year, Foxx is in the process of relocating to the Bay Area for a full-time position with the nonprofit, which is dedicated to promoting lasting solutions to issues related to food sovereignty, alternative economics and climate justice in the U.S., Asia, Africa and Latin America. While Foxx says he’ll continue co-producing and emceeing the San Antonio Burlesque Festival
and collaborating with Austin-based burlesque/cabaret/variety collective The Midnight Menagerie (“I’ll still be back a lot,” he promised us), an array of his cohorts are
uniting for a festive sendoff at Paramour. Emceed by the “glambear queen” himself, the rooftop fiesta features performances by Lucy Lips of local burlesque troupe the Pastie Pops and drag divas Kristi Waters and Nilaya Milan Mathews, music by DJ Vitamin A, and brunch fare and cocktails available for purchase. Admittedly nervous about his big leap, Foxx pondered, “I only hope that the Bay Area has room in its heart for Foxxy Blue.” Although highly unlikely — if it doesn’t … we know a place that does. Free, 11am-4pm Sun, Feb. 26, Paramour, 102 9th St., (210) 340-9880, facebook.com.
