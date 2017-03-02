Email
Thursday, March 2, 2017

16 Ways to Celebrate the First Weekend of CAM

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 5:21 PM

Thu 3/2
Contemporary Art Month Kickoff Party
Long before it was the far-flung, impossible-to-see-it-all bonanza that it is today, Contemporary Art Month (CAM) was a Blue Star-centric affair, showcasing affiliated artists and bringing the art-loving community to them in a concentrated way. While those days are long gone, and CAM has blossomed into a fruitful season for arts across the city, the arty party still kicks off (quite spectacularly) where it all began. This year’s CAM Kickoff festivities include — apart from exhibits in all the galleries (at Blue Star Contemporary and throughout the complex) and other exciting happenings — a performance by a 30-piece street choir led by self-styled composer Nathan Felix, a DJ throughout the night, food available from Ay Papi’s and Bombay Salsa Co. food trucks, and, most importantly, a chance to mingle and lay out plans to attend as many CAM events as possible. Free, 6-9pm Thu, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, contemporaryartmonth.com. — James Courtney

Full text

