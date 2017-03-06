Email
Monday, March 6, 2017

Camp Out with FL!GHT Gallery at Hot Wells this Month

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 9:30 AM

Time to dust off those tents and sleeping bags and get ready for good ol' fashioned camp out on March 31.

Held at the site of the old Hot Wells Hotel, FL!GHT gallery will host a camp out "Fun-raiser," where campers can reserve a tent site for two people for $125.

Expect a garden-inspired dinner, midnight snacks and breakfast by Hotel Valencia executive chef Robbie Nowlin and FL!GHT co-owner Justin Parr. The campout will also include a midnight ghost tour, rock and fossil hunting, morning yoga, a group ride on the Mission Reach and many more camp-related activities.

Additional $40 individual tickets are available if your campsite holds more than two people. For more info, check the FL!GHT Camp Out event page.

