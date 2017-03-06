Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents Biographical Play of Emma Tenayuca

Beginning Friday, March 17, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will present "That's Not Fair! / ¡No Es Justo!: Emma Tenayuca's Struggle for Justice," the center's spring theatrical production.
Adapted for theater by poet Carmen Tafolla, Sharyll Teneyuca, and Terry Ybanez's children's book of the same title, "That's Not Fair!" tells the story of Emma Tenayuca, union organizer and labor rights leader, who led 12,000 people in the pecan shellers strike of 1938.
The play will be accompanied by live music and performances by the Guadalupe Dance Company, and sets out to honor the Mexican-American activist who's been recognized as a heroic figure in San Antonio's history.
This is the play's second production in San Antonio and is suitable for audiences of all ages. Tickets are $10
and performances are sent for 7 p.m. Fri., March 17; 7 p.m. Sat. March 18; and 3 p.m. Sun, March. 19.
For more information, visit guadalupeculturalarts.org
.