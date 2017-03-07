10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend
Posted
By Bryan Rindfuss
on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 7:41 PM
Thu 3/9 - Sat 3/11
Gary Gulman
Twenty-year standup vet Gary Gulman has put in double the Gladwell Hours (TM) required to call himself an expert in comedy — 10,000 hours times two. So much time spent talking — maybe too much for most — but odds are he spent most of them wisely, whatever the subject. Gulman used an entire Conan
set to recommend a nonexistent movie about abbreviating state capitols, and he killed. His “ode” to the abnormal friendliness of the Trader Joe’s staff incorporates literary criticism of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
to great effect, and his astonishment at the ludicrous wealth accumulated by Bill Gates includes the number of times you’d have to hit the Mega Millions to catch up and put Trump in his place nearly three years ago. In the always-odd arena of paying to hear a person say stuff, Gulman’s gabbing is more valuable than most. He might not be able to fill an hour reading a phone book, but he could probably do twice that on phone books in general. $18.50, 8pm Thu, 8pm & 10:15pm Fri-Sat, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, lolsanantonio.com. — Jeremy Martin
Tags: Gary Gulman, Warship Zine, David Cronenberg, Reflections on Landscape and Memory, Ana Fernandez, Guillermina Zabala, Julia Barbosa Landois, Joe Harjo, Sarah Fox, Alejandro Augustine Padilla, Saintlorraine, Britt Lorraine, Kristy Perez, Chris Ingalls, CAM Perennial, Killer Instinct, KI Con, Ken Little, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, LaMarcus Aldridge, Juice Unit, Manu Ginobili, Patty Mills, Jonathon Simmons, Jose Fidel Sotelo, Dreams Are for Those Who Sleep, Contemporary Art Month, Femina-X, Fort Never, Volcán, Mexicans with Guns, Sarah Castillo, Lady Base Gallery, Jesús Helguera, Michael Martinez, Mark Anthony Martinez, AP Art Lab, Viva Vegería, Provenance Gallery, Rodney Carrington, Toby Keith, Beer for My Horses, Hangin’ with Rodney, Image