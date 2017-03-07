10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Courtesy of Gary Gulman

Twenty-year standup vet Gary Gulman has put in double the Gladwell Hours (TM) required to call himself an expert in comedy — 10,000 hours times two. So much time spent talking — maybe too much for most — but odds are he spent most of them wisely, whatever the subject. Gulman used an entireset to recommend a nonexistent movie about abbreviating state capitols, and he killed. His “ode” to the abnormal friendliness of the Trader Joe’s staff incorporates literary criticism ofto great effect, and his astonishment at the ludicrous wealth accumulated by Bill Gates includes the number of times you’d have to hit the Mega Millions to catch up and put Trump in his place nearly three years ago. In the always-odd arena of paying to hear a person say stuff, Gulman’s gabbing is more valuable than most. He might not be able to fill an hour reading a phone book, but he could probably do twice that on phone books in general.