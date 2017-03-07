'Bad Feminist' Roxane Gay to Lecture at Trinity University

click image
From stories of her competitive Scrabble days to tackling the baggage, as NPR puts it
, of the loaded term "difficult woman," Roxane Gay has taken the literary world by storm.
Her collection of essays, Bad Feminist,
has received international attention for it's unapologetic critique of the term Feminism with a capital F, in which she tackles issues of culture, social pressures and the evolution of what feminism looks like — all while keeping readers laughing and entertained.
Gay, an associate professor of English at Purdue University, is a contributing writer at The New York Times
, founder of Tiny Hardcore Books
, has authored five books (her newest, of which, has been dubbed, "the book we have been waiting for Gay to write," by the Los Angeles Times
) and her work has been published by Tin House, Slate, Salon and The Wall Street Journal,
to name a few.
And as part of the McLean Bowman Bowers visiting scholars series at Trinity University, Gay will will make a San Antonio appearance on Tuesday, March 21.
"With a deft eye on modern culture," Trinity says in a prepared statement,
"[Gay] brilliantly critiques its ebb and flow with both wit and ferocity." Her lecture, titled "The Bad Feminist," is free and open to the public.
McLean Bowman Lecture — Roxane Gay, Trinity University, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Dicke/Smith Building - Foyer, 1 Trinity Place,
7-9:30 p.m., March 21.