Local Poet Laurie Ann Guerrero Explores Women’s History Month at A&M-San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy photo



Whether you’re a lover of literature, want to support local talent, or need a night of feminist inspiration, you’ll be sure to enjoy “A Night with Texas Poet Laureate Laurie Ann Guerrero.”

Guerrero will present her poetry this Wednesday, March 8 at Texas A&M University-San Antonio in honor of International Women’s Day.

The San Antonio native is the author of three award-winning collections, including A Tongue in the Mouth of the Dying and A Crown for Gumecindo, inspired by her late grandfather. Her work has appeared in publications such as Texas Monthly and Women’s Studies Quarterly. Guerrero, a Harlandale ISD alumna, has taught at Palo Alto College, University of the Incarnate Word and Gemini Ink.

Before she was named the 2016 Texas poet laureate, Guerrero held the honor of the poet laureate for San Antonio since 2014. Leading up to this high recognition, Guerrero honed her craft as an undergraduate at Smith College and MFA student at Drew University.

In addition to being a highly-acclaimed poet and educator, Guerrero is an advocate for literacy and feminism and uses her platform as a respected writer to be a voice for the Chicano community. By writing from her own upbringing and experiences, she hopes to prove to her fellow Tejanas that their story belongs in literature as well.

Guerrero’s reading will be followed by a reception and book signing. Texas A&M-San Antonio invites all San Antonians to join Guerrero in the Patriots’ Casa Ceremony Room from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for this free event. You can RSVP here.



