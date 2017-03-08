Brick Gets Spooky this Friday with 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Inspired Art Show

click image Instagram, Scary Stories Exhibit

Like most kids who grew up in the '80s and '90s, Vidad Sainz was both completely fascinated and totally creeped out bya collection of three terrifying books filled with urban legends and folklore.The books that many of us probably remember reading in grade school were the perfect amount of horror for that age. And while we may have fond memories of reading the series under our blankets with a flashlight, one thing always sticks out about these stories the most: the terrifying illustrations.Sainz remembers the books' visuals clearly. And, inspired by the work of the books' illustrator Stephen Gammell, Sainz has orchestrated a line-up of about 40 artist to participate in an exhibit this Friday, entitledFrom 7 p.m. to midnight March 10th at Brick, you can expect to find illustrators, graphic designers and artists of other mediums give their takes on the drawings that once kept us up with nightmares. Chistory of the most controversial work of modern children’s literature," and guests are highly encouraged to dress up.Given San Antonio's love for nostalgia and urban legends, we anticipate it's going to be a full house. Get their early, dress to impress, and try not to get too creeped out.