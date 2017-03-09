Email
Thursday, March 9, 2017

New Round of Artists Selected for Blue Star Contemporary's Berlin Residency Program

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 4:09 PM

From the left, works by Fernando Andrade, Andrei Renteria, Ethel Shipton and Jared Theis
  • Photos via Instagram
  • From the left, works by Fernando Andrade, Andrei Renteria, Ethel Shipton and Jared Theis

Announced this week by Blue Star Contemporary, four San Antonio-based artists —Fernando Andrade, Andrei Renteria, Ethel Shipton, and Jared Theis — are packing their bags and heading to Germany for the opportunity to live and work in Berlin.

As part of  Blue Star's residency program with Künstlerhaus Bethanien, a contemporary visual art venue in Berlin, four local artists are selected each year to take part in a three-month residency while having access to workshops, exhibition opportunities, and studio visits with international curators.

Following their residencies, Andrade, Renteria, Shipton and Theis will participate in an exhibition at Blue Star for a chance to showcase work inspired by their experiences abroad.

For these artists, reflecting on political and social environments through printmaking, painting and mixed media is something we've come to expect, and we anticipate to see new, intriguing work upon their return.


