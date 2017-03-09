New Round of Artists Selected for Blue Star Contemporary's Berlin Residency Program

click to enlarge
Photos via Instagram
From the left, works by Fernando Andrade, Andrei Renteria, Ethel Shipton and Jared Theis
Announced this week by Blue Star Contemporary, four San Antonio-based artists —Fernando Andrade, Andrei Renteria, Ethel Shipton, and Jared Theis — are packing their bags and heading to Germany for the opportunity to live and work in Berlin.
As part of Blue Star's residency program with Künstlerhaus Bethanien, a contemporary visual art venue in Berlin, four local artists are selected each year to take part in a three-month residency while having access to workshops, exhibition opportunities, and studio visits with international curators.
Following their residencies, Andrade
, Renteria
, Shipton
and Theis
will participate in an exhibition at Blue Star for a chance to showcase work inspired by their experiences abroad.
For these artists, reflecting on political and social environments through printmaking, painting and mixed media is something we've come to expect, and we anticipate to see new, intriguing work upon their return.