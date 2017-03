Women of Color Art Show Marks Esperanza Anniversary

Solid by Ericka Bolta

click to enlarge Sacred Sage by Elva Salinas.

click to enlarge Mi Centro, Mi Cuenta, Mi Luna by Ana Karen Ortiz.

click to enlarge Rebeca “Rebel Mariposa” Lopez (Photo: Josh Huskin)

An exhibit of artwork by women of color which commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center is set to open on March 25.(We’re Here and Not Leaving) will feature thework of over 40 women artists. The exhibit is timed to coincide with San Antonio’s Contemporary Art Month and Women’s History Month.In a statement, organizers say the show “highlights the resistance, solidarity, anger, hope and healing women of color are experiencing in response to the abusive and oppressive rhetoric that was propagated during (President Donald) Trump’s campaign and has carried on into his presidency. The art speaks to a transformation of a social or personal strife that translates into piercing visions of the present and a. The artists featured in this exhibit believe that art must address the abuse on our bodies, communities, and lands.”According to a press release, the artists featured in the exhibit are “working class, immigrant, queer, and create artwork ranging from traditional visual art to sound art to sculpture to textile and much more.”The exhibit is being curated by Rebeca “Rebel Mariposa” Lopez, the proprietor of the La Botanica vegan restaurant who also is active in performance and visual art circles.Lopez has curated several shows featuring emerging artists. Most recently, she co-curated a show of work by documentarian and multi-media artist Arlene Mejorado titled. The exhibit won a 2016 Foto Septiembre USA Choice Award.The Esperanza Center turned 30 on January 30, 2017.In a statement on its website the organization recalls its goals: “In 1987, Esperanza was founded with the aspirations of creating spaces where people working for peace and justice could come together to share a vision, resources, and our hope for the future.