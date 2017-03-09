Women of Color Art Show Marks Esperanza Anniversary

This piece originally appeared in our sister paper, Out in SA.
An exhibit of artwork by women of color which commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center is set to open on March 25.
Aqui Estamos y No Nos Vamos
(We’re Here and Not Leaving) will feature the
Sacred Sage by Elva Salinas.
work of over 40 women artists. The exhibit is timed to coincide with San Antonio’s Contemporary Art Month and Women’s History Month.
In a statement, organizers say the show “highlights the resistance, solidarity, anger, hope and healing women of color are experiencing in response to the abusive and oppressive rhetoric that was propagated during (President Donald) Trump’s campaign and has carried on into his presidency. The art speaks to a transformation of a social or personal strife that translates into piercing visions of the present and a futuro con Esperanza
. The artists featured in this exhibit believe that art must address the abuse on our bodies, communities, and lands.”
Mi Centro, Mi Cuenta, Mi Luna by Ana Karen Ortiz.
According to a press release, the artists featured in the exhibit are “working class, immigrant, queer, and create artwork ranging from traditional visual art to sound art to sculpture to textile and much more.”
The exhibit is being curated by Rebeca “Rebel Mariposa” Lopez, the proprietor of the La Botanica vegan restaurant who also is active in performance and visual art circles.
Lopez has curated several shows featuring emerging artists. Most recently, she co-curated a show of work by documentarian and multi-media artist Arlene Mejorado titled Califas Lens, San Anto Heart: Outside Looking In
. The exhibit won a 2016 Foto Septiembre USA Choice Award.
The Esperanza Center turned 30
on January 30, 2017.
Rebeca “Rebel Mariposa” Lopez (Photo: Josh Huskin)
In a statement on its website the organization recalls its goals: “In 1987, Esperanza was founded with the aspirations of creating spaces where people working for peace and justice could come together to share a vision, resources, and our hope for the future.
Aquí Estamos y No Nos Vamos: Opening Night, March 25, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Esperanza, 922 San Pedro Ave. This event is free to the public with a small reception and performance art by various artists featured in the exhibit. The exhibit continues through Friday, May 26, 2017. For more information contact Esperanza at 210-228-0201 or esperanza@esperanzacenter.org.