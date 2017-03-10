5 Ways to Add Some Art to Your Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy

San Antonio Museum of Art’s latest exhibition brings to light the museum’s collection of over 100 objects created by Aboriginal artists since the mid-1990s.The collection, a gift from May and Victor Lam, which includes many female artists, was born out of May’s experience (in 2000) with an exhibit of contemporary Aboriginal art called “Spirit Country,” a traveling affair put on by the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.Inspired by this exhibit, May (a longtime SAMA trustee) and her daughter journeyed to Aboriginal communities all across Australia and amassed an exquisite collection of their own. And, what a collection it is: diverse in terms of materials and themes, both ancient and current in its processes and styles. That the result of this flight of fancy is now going to be on view at SAMA, for all to see, is an exciting nod to the way that museum experiences can change lives and lead to unexpected new things.