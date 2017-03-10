Email
Friday, March 10, 2017

Bookworm Book Club is like the Book Fair for Adults

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge Photos via Instagram - A FEW OF THE VENDORS SLATED FOR BOOKWORM: A FAIR FOR BOOK LOVERS
  • A few of the vendors slated for Bookworm: A Fair for Book Lovers
  • Photos via Instagram

Remember the days of browsing through the Scholastic Book Fair, when the school gym or library would magically transform into a bookstore and you'd beg your parents for a few extra dollars or spend your lunch money buying books?

The folks at K23 Gallery (704 Fredericksburg Road) share those same fond memories. So, they're putting together a book fair of their very own — but this time it's for adults.

Featuring a vendor list of San Antonio's popular and upcoming zines, independent authors and comic artists, the gallery will present Bookworm: A Fair for Book Lovers from noon to 6 p.m. Sun., April 9.

Browse through work by Beer Fang, Warship Zine, St. Sucia, Flashback Zine, Myopic Press and several others. Plus, you can pick up a limited edition poster by Hello Reg, stickers, erasers and other knick-knacks, just look the good old days. $3 suggested donation.




Location Details K23 Gallery
704 Fredericksburg
Monte Vista
San Antonio, TX
(210) 776-5635
Community and Mixed-use/Alternative
Map

Most Popular

