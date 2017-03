Bookworm Book Club is like the Book Fair for Adults

click to enlarge A few of the vendors slated for Bookworm: A Fair for Book Lovers

Photos via Instagram

Remember the days of browsing through the Scholastic Book Fair, when the school gym or library would magically transform into a bookstore and you'd beg your parents for a few extra dollars or spend your lunch money buying books?The folks at K23 Gallery share those same fond memories. So, they're putting together a book fair of their very own — but this time it's for adults.Featuring a vendor list of San Antonio's popular and upcoming zines, independent authors and comic artists, the gallery will present Bookworm: A Fair for Book Lovers from noon to 6 p.m. Sun., April 9.Browse through work by Beer Fang, Warship Zine, St. Sucia, Flashback Zine, Myopic Press and several others. Plus, you can pick up a limited edition poster by Hello Reg , stickers, erasers and other knick-knacks, just look the good old days.