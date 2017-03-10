S.A. Hosts Inaugural Film Showcase at SXSW

click to enlarge
A Band of Thieves, directed by Fidel Ruiz-Healy, will be one of six short films headlining the inaugural San Antonio Film Showcase at the South by Southwest Film Festival March 12.
San Antonio-based filmmakers are putting the South by Southwest Film Festival on notice. Their time is coming.
At this year’s fest, a group of local moviemakers will host the inaugural San Antonio Film Showcase on March 12 from 6:30pm – 12am. The showcase is an official SXSW special event organized by the San Antonio Film Commission, San Antonio Film Society, San Antonio Department of Economic Development and Choose SA, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to promoting San Antonio, Texas to the world through outreach, education, and experiences.”
“Choose SA approached us this year because they wanted to add a film element to their SXSW presence,” said Sam Lerma, filmmaker and SAFS board member. “We decided to add some panels on San Antonio film education, the city’s new film incentives, and a film showcase.”
The free inaugural showcase (RSVP here
) will feature six short films: An Evening at the Rancho de Charro
(dir. Heather Angel Chandler), Mentiroso
(dir. Will Shipley), Birth of a Killer
(dir. Daniel Maldonado) and A Band of Thieves
(dir. Fidel Ruiz-Healy). Also on the program: 21: A Journey
, a video tribute to San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan by director Scott Duncan, who just happens to be Timmy’s brother; and ¡Go Sebastien Go!
, a short documentary on mariachi singer Sebastien de la Cruz, directed by actress Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives
).
Along with the short film screenings, which start at 9:30pm, the evening will also include two panel discussions: one with representatives from San Antonio high schools that have developed film programs at their campuses, and one with representatives from the Texas film industry, who will talk about the new film incentives in San Antonio and why filmmakers should seriously consider shooting their next project in the Alamo City. A mixer and meet-and-greet will round out the night.
The inaugural San Antonio Film Showcase at SXSW will take place at the Tiny Texas Embassy (80 Rainey St.) in Austin, Texas. For more information visit http://sanantoniofilmsociety.com/event/san-antonio-film-sxsw-2017.