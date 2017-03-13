Gear Up for Season Seven with the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

click to enlarge HBO // Live Nation

With the proliferation of movie/video-game-themed orchestral performances touring the world,composer Ramin Djawadi has taken the opportunity to proverbially “turn it up to 11.” In addition to the live orchestra and choir, theLive Concert Experience (try saying that five times fast) weaves in effects more akin to a rock concert than a night at the symphony. In this vein, the concert similarly eschews the typical orchestral venue, opting instead to install 360-degree stages on which performers rove below suspended monitors that display key moments from the show’s six seasons. The tour arrives at the AT&T Center approximately when the show would normally be gearing back up, so it serves as a timely way to top up on Westeros-related content during the maddening wait for the seventh season.