Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 13, 2017

Gear Up for Season Seven with the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 10:03 PM

click to enlarge HBO // LIVE NATION
  • HBO // Live Nation

With the proliferation of movie/video-game-themed orchestral performances touring the world, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi has taken the opportunity to proverbially “turn it up to 11.” In addition to the live orchestra and choir, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience (try saying that five times fast) weaves in effects more akin to a rock concert than a night at the symphony. In this vein, the concert similarly eschews the typical orchestral venue, opting instead to install 360-degree stages on which performers rove below suspended monitors that display key moments from the show’s six seasons. The tour arrives at the AT&T Center approximately when the show would normally be gearing back up, so it serves as a timely way to top up on Westeros-related content during the maddening wait for the seventh season. $39.50-99.50, 8pm Thu, Mar. 16, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.

Tags: , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Current is Looking for Editorial Interns to Join Our Team Read More

  2. Savage Love: Defining Decency Down Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology 3/8/17-3/14/17 Read More

  4. Meet the High School Filmmakers Representing SA at SXSW Film Fest Read More

  5. 5 Ways to Add Some Art to Your Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...