The Current is Looking for Editorial Interns to Join Our Team

The San Antonio Current
is looking for an editorial intern to join our editorial team to assist with blogging and creating digital content.
As an intern at the Current,
there's no getting coffee, filing or making copies. Our interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing and most impertinently, pitching content ideas.
You will be expected to churn out relevant, witty, breaking San Antonio news and commentary on a regular basis, as well as pitch and produce web content. This position is oriented toward local news, food and arts coverage, with the opportunity to develop a specialty if desired.
When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing and multimedia skills.
Students must have a strong grasp on pitching stories regularly as interns are expected to contribute their own ideas.
Submit a brief introduction, résumé and two published clips to our Digital Content Editor, Alejandra Lopez
, with the subject Editorial Intern. Interviews will be held on a rolling basis. Applicants who are enrolled in school and are able to receive academic credit are preferred. This is an unpaid internship; however, we offer flexible schedules.