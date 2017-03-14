Cleveland Indians Take on the Texas Rangers at the Alamodome This Weekend

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Major League Baseball returns to San Antonio this weekend when a pair of championship-starved franchises prepare for a season-long journey to change their fortunes. Back in October, the Cleveland Indians fell to the Chicago Cubs in a World Series for the ages, giving up a 3-1 game lead to baseball’s former lovable losers. The Texas Rangers are no strangers to futility in the Fall Classic, coming one strike short of winning it all against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. Perhaps more than any sport, optimism abounds at professional baseball’s Spring Training and with stacked rosters in both dugouts, each fan base has high expectations. Don’t be surprised if outstanding starting pitching dominates the diamond for a few innings, before hitters can take a crack at the Alamodome’s short porch.