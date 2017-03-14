Daily Show Alum Rory Albanese Brings His Arsenal of Fart Jokes to Laugh Out Loud

Brian Friedman

In an interview with’s entertainment website Vulture.com about the changing nature of political humor, formerwriter-producer Rory Albanese said, “Comedy’s role under Trump should be the same as it’s always been: a heady mix of truth to power and fart jokes.” Albanese’s recent multi-hat role on the now-canceledgave him the opportunity to test that formula, satirizing the increasingly scary state of the union while playing a creepy bathroom bounty hunter hanging out in a high school girls’ room, a skeezy “backdoor expert” advising the government on the best way to get Apple to open up their iPhones, and the bloody-eared owner of a Flint, Michigan, waterpark. Jokes about farts might not lessen the stench, but they help pass the time waiting for the air to clear.