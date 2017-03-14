East Side Will Be Home to Newest BiblioTech Branch

click image Via Facebook, Bexar BiblioTech

A third digital library is coming to San Antonio, specifically to the city’s East Side.

At a press conference Monday evening, city leaders discussed details of the newest branch, which will be located in the East Meadows neighborhood. The installation will be more than 4,200 square feet, making it the biggest BiblioTech yet. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff first had the idea of a digital library in 2012, and hoped this innovative resource would promote literacy and close the technology gap throughout San Antonio.





The new location will include rooms for reading, studying, playing, meeting, and a lab where locals can practice robotics, design and production, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Bexar County residents are eligible for free membership to all BiblioTech locations. The East Meadows branch is scheduled to open in August of this year.