Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Local Artist Jesse Amado’s Latest Delves into Design, Politics, Religion

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge JESSE AMADO, UNTITLED
  • Jesse Amado, Untitled

San Antonio artist Jesse Amado presents his latest solo show, “Becoming,” smack dab in the middle of Contemporary Art Month. Continuing in the widely celebrated vein of his recent work, this new collection finds the consistently innovative and whimsically confounding artist playing with concepts as divergent as materiality, design, religion, politics and the social construction of meaning and beauty. Amado, who recently returned from Blue Star Contemporary’s Berlin Residency in partnership with Künstlerhaus Bethanien in Germany, is indefatigable — but also quite playful — in his creative pursuit of metaphysical meaning and astute artistic commentary. Free, opening reception 6-8pm Thu, Mar. 16, artist talk 2pm Sat, Mar. 25, Ruiz-Healy Art, 201 E. Olmos Drive, (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.

click to enlarge JESSE AMADO, FASHIONABLE BEUYS
  • Jesse Amado, Fashionable Beuys

