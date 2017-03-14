Email
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

San Antonians Aren’t Very Happy, Says WalletHub Survey

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 4:53 PM

BY SARAH FLOOD-BAUMANN
  By Sarah Flood-Baumann


San Antonio has earned a reputation for shutting down the city for 10 days to party, our obsession with Big Red and barbacoa tacos, for remembering the Alamo and our immense pride for the Spurs, among a few other things.


But apparently SA is known for something else: not being a happy place to live, or so a study published by WalletHub will have readers believe.


The 2017 study named the key ingredients of happiness as being related to mental health, physique, social relationships, job satisfaction, financial security and wealth. WalletHub used factors like leisure time and depression rates to examine the 150 largest cities in the country to “determine” which cities rate high on the happiness scale.

California dominated the top ten happiest cities with eight wins, naming Fremont to the top slot. And somehow, Plano earned the happiest city in Texas, coming it No. 19. San Antonio, however, barely made the top half at No. 72.

It's safe to say our ranking was a hard miss. Sure, our communal love for tacos probably doesn't help our physique, but we can burn the calories at one of the many hiking trails or rivers in the area. We're not sure that WalletHub took that into consideration, but it's fine. We can all laugh about being No. 72 during happy hour.


