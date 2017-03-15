Email
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 3:59 PM

Thu 3/16
“Becoming”
click to enlarge JESSE AMADO, UNTITLED
  • Jesse Amado, Untitled
San Antonio artist Jesse Amado presents his latest solo show, “Becoming,” smack dab in the middle of Contemporary Art Month. Continuing in the widely celebrated vein of his recent work, this new collection finds the consistently innovative and whimsically confounding artist playing with concepts as divergent as materiality, design, religion, politics and the social construction of meaning and beauty. Amado, who recently returned from Blue Star Contemporary’s Berlin Residency in partnership with Künstlerhaus Bethanien in Germany, is indefatigable — but also quite playful — in his creative pursuit of metaphysical meaning and astute artistic commentary. Free, 6-8pm Thu, Ruiz-Healy Art, 201 E. Olmos Drive, (210) 804-2219, ruizhealyart.com.
— James Courtney
click to enlarge JESSE AMADO, FASHIONABLE BEUYS
  • Jesse Amado, Fashionable Beuys

