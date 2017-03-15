10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend

click to enlarge Jesse Amado, Untitled

click to enlarge Jesse Amado, Fashionable Beuys

San Antonio artist Jesse Amado presents his latest solo show, “Becoming,” smack dab in the middle of Contemporary Art Month. Continuing in the widely celebrated vein of his recent work, this new collection finds the consistently innovative and whimsically confounding artist playing with concepts as divergent as materiality, design, religion, politics and the social construction of meaning and beauty. Amado, who recently returned from Blue Star Contemporary’s Berlin Residency in partnership with Künstlerhaus Bethanien in Germany, is indefatigable — but also quite playful — in his creative pursuit of metaphysical meaning and astute artistic commentary.