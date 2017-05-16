Artists Declare "I Am Not Your Fetish" With 'MILFS' Art Show

click to enlarge By Sarah Flood-Baumann

Though the acronym itself didn't come around untilfamously introduced the term in the late '90s, the idea behind the MILF, or the "Mother I'd Like to Fuck," has been a prominent topic in mainstream media since the 1967 classicSince then, we've seen "MILF" scrawled across sleazy Spencer's T-shirts, or in the spotlight with pop songs like "Stacy's Mom" and Fergie's "M.I.L.F.$." The term has even inspired its own genre of pornography, which, aspoints out, remains one of the most-searched terms on major porn sites today.Timed to coincide near Mother's Day (which, let's be real, our moms deserve a whole month of recognition), Pan Dulce Gallery will present "MILFS," on Saturday May 20 — an evening exhibit dedicated to mothers embracing their sexuality on their own terms through art, while giving the middle finger to all those who've had a role in the fetishizing of moms.The exhibit features a lineup of women artists and photographers, all of whom are mothers, and includes Celina Hernandez, Kimberly Rendon, Michelle Dobbs, Regina Morales, Xingona Prints (Sabrina Alfaro), Audrya Flores, Nadelle Devries (Enola Gay), Elysse Epperson, Brandi Zancketti and Kristel A. Orta-Puente.To artist and Pan Dulce Gallery owner and curator, Kayla Matta, the night is all about saying, "Fuck you, I'm not your fetish." A woman's sexuality doesn't come to a screeching halt because she becomes a mother, Matta argues, but it's not up to anyone else to decide how, where and when that sexuality is presented. To underscore the point, Matta has invited a group of women she's confident will loudly spread that message with her.