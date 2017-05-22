Villain or Vixen? Sin City Drag Star Kimora Blac Brings Her Sexy Show to Heat

click to enlarge

Even though her claws didn’t entirely come out on, Las Vegas showgirl Kimora Blac still got pegged as one of the villains of season nine — a designation some attribute to a reality TV pitfall tellingly dubbed the “villain edit.” Sure, Blac bitched about challenges involving sewing ... and bedazzling a cheerleading costume (“I know how to sew 101. I just choose not to,” Blac later explained to), but she also revealed her softer side on the behind-the-scenes spinoffwith an emotional speech that brought her Sin City cohort Farrah Moan to tears.Spinning influences from high-powered vixens Kimora Lee Simmons and Kim Kardashian West into a sexed-up, life-sized vision of Barbie, Blac sashayed away fromafter failing to impress the judges with a glued-together, Tarzan-inspired “Banana Lady” princess costume on episode three (“Draggily Ever After”), but departed with surprising humility — appearing thankful not only for the high-profile experience but for something previously lacking in her life: real friends within the drag community. Rey Lopez Entertainment brings the busty blond bombshell to Heat for two shows with solid local support from Tencha La Jefa, The Juniors, Alayna Marquez, Amerie Parker, Nilaya Milan Matthews and Sharkeisha Banks.