Monday, May 22, 2017
Wednesday Might Be Your Last Chance to Catch ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ Creator Garrison Keillor’s Live Act
Posted
By Bryan Rindfuss
on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 5:15 AM
click to enlarge
Though his long and prolific career is not without a few controversies or justified detractions, and he really only represents one very peculiar slice of the American psyche (cheeky, white-bread, Midwestern Christian, and democrat), Garrison Keillor is an American treasure who deserves every damn one of the comparisons to Mark Twain that he’s ever drawn. The man, who will give one of his signature humorous and rambling talks at the Tobin Center, is like a concentrate of Midwestern life and values, flushed with wit and witticisms, blended with harmlessly wry anecdotes, and topped with light and airy social commentary. He’s got great taste in music, a voice that’s a radio legend in a time when radio legends don’t exist anymore, and a relentlessly creative mind for observational humor and storytelling. Oh, by the way, there are rumors that this may be the famed Prairie Home Companion
creator’s last tour, so seeing Keillor live now is like witnessing an endangered species — in more ways than one. $44.50-$100, 7:30pm Wed, May 24, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Tags: Garrison Keillor, A Prairie Home Companion, Image