Bring an Open Mind and Embrace Your ‘Highest Good’ at Saturday’s Mystic Market

Billed as a “holistic fair with something for everyone,” Mystic Market promises to be a swell Saturday destination for new-age hippies, folks seeking natural/alternative paths to mental and physical wellness, and curious bystanders alike. Kicking off with a drum circle, the pop-up marketplace will feature intuitive and clairvoyant readings, Reiki practitioners and advisors, opportunities for massages and reflexology therapy, crystals, a host of artisan vendors, tarot, aura, and chakra readers, numerology consultants and more. Even if you’re not well-versed in the finer points of these esoteric concepts and practices, surely everyone can get behind the idea of each person finding their “highest good.” All you need to bring is an open mind and some, preferably proportional to the exact amount of healing and/or self-discovery you’re looking to pursue.