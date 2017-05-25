Email
Thursday, May 25, 2017

For 'Crossing Borders' Exhibit, Clamp Light Gallery Needs Your Postcard Art

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 4:23 PM

crossingborderssmall.jpg

While we highly recommend you check out Clamp Light Gallery's current duo exhibit "Photographs and Facemasks" before May 31, there's other important news about the artist collective, gallery, and workspace. 

Clamp Light—formed as "an organization of visual artists who have come together to support one another’s creative process, to network as artists, and build an established relationship of creative community"—is calling all artists, poets, photographers, thinkers/tinkerers, and well-wishers to submit a postcard-sized work (or works) that might, but doesn't necessarily have to, keep the concept of "Crossing Borders" in mind.

These works will be displayed in the gallery throughout June and sold (hopefully) for $50 each, with the proceeds being split between the artist and the non-profit RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services). 

In a press release, Clamp Light explained the thematics of the exhibit this way:
"'Crossing Borders' seeks to celebrate the immigrant spirit that is part of the American story, raise awareness about the immigrant and refugee crisis, and strives to help those affected. Postcards are a symbol of travel and can provide cross-cultural connections between friends and family abroad or even closer to home. Through this exhibition and in collaboration with RAICES, Clamp Light hopes to support a cause that deeply affects our community while connecting individuals from diverse backgrounds."
Artist, Clamp Light member, and show organizer Sarah Fox, who told the Current via email that several local schools and other organizations had gotten involved in the exhibit, described RAICES' utter worthiness this way:
"I have seen some of the immediate, impactful good they have done in our community, standing up for people who needed legal help or a safe space. In a political climate that has become so nationalistic and anti-immigration, I feel like RAICES is doing its best to make sure immigrants, DREAMER and DACA kids, and refugees are being treated like people. They are stepping in to make sure their rights, dignity and safety are taken care of. I really respect the work they do."
If you want to submit something (you can peep more details here), make sure you mail it (a nod the the fact that journeys leave their marks) to Clamp Light soon. All submissions must be received by June 1.

You can expect a locally-mailed (USPS) postcard to take as long as two to three days to get where it's going, so time is short if you have interest in submitting something.

Either way, everyone should check out the exhibit reception on June 9.

Buy stuff and feel good about it. Put it up in your home and talk about it. Believe in something and be about it.

Crossing Borders
Free, June 9, 7pm-10pm, Clamp Light Studios, 1704 Blanco Road, Suite 104, (512) 569-8134, clamplightsa.com.


