For 'Crossing Borders' Exhibit, Clamp Light Gallery Needs Your Postcard Art

"'Crossing Borders' seeks to celebrate the immigrant spirit that is part of the American story, raise awareness about the immigrant and refugee crisis, and strives to help those affected. Postcards are a symbol of travel and can provide cross-cultural connections between friends and family abroad or even closer to home. Through this exhibition and in collaboration with RAICES, Clamp Light hopes to support a cause that deeply affects our community while connecting individuals from diverse backgrounds."Artist, Clamp Light member, and show organizer Sarah Fox, who told the Current via email that several local schools and other organizations had gotten involved in the exhibit, described RAICES' utter worthiness this way:
"I have seen some of the immediate, impactful good they have done in our community, standing up for people who needed legal help or a safe space. In a political climate that has become so nationalistic and anti-immigration, I feel like RAICES is doing its best to make sure immigrants, DREAMER and DACA kids, and refugees are being treated like people. They are stepping in to make sure their rights, dignity and safety are taken care of. I really respect the work they do."If you want to submit something (you can peep more details here), make sure you mail it (a nod the the fact that journeys leave their marks) to Clamp Light soon. All submissions must be received by June 1.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.