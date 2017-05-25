Stoner Stand-up Doug Benson to Record His ‘Doug Loves Movies’ Podcast at Laugh Out Loud

click to enlarge Comedy Central

Courtesy of Doug Benson

A multitasking marijuana enthusiast of the highest order, San Diego native Doug Benson rose through the ranks of Los Angeles stand-up in his 20s, landed on the fifth season of NBC’sin 2007 and has since established a tradition of recording an annual comedy album on the official stoner holiday of 4/20. Although he’s no stranger to television, Benson’s amassed a significant chunk of his fanbase through his wildly popular podcasts. Running regularly since 2006 with recurring segments and games such as “Tweet Relief: Tweets About Movies,” “A-B-C-Deez Nuts,” “How Much Did This Shit Make?” and “Doing Lines with Mark Wahlberg,” his signatureofferinghas welcomed a stacked list of Hollywood talents — Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman, Aziz Ansari and Amy Poehler among them. Launched in 2013, his tellingly titledpodcast covers all things weed (from “High History” to a “Pot Quiz Hop Shot”) in a similarly playful format that’s welcomed an eclectic assortment of guests that’s included Cheech & Chong, Margaret Cho and Peaches. Currently serving as a consistently stoned arbitrator who rules Comedy Central’s hazy reality show, the cannabis-loving comic sets up shop at Laugh Out Loud for a 4:20pm taping of his belovedpodcast.