Chicano Rappers Dem Ese Boyz Headline Sunday’s Latinos Unidos Block Party

click to enlarge Dem Ese Boyz

click to enlarge

Denver-based Chicano rappers Dem Ese Boyz make their San Antonio debut on Memorial Day weekend as part of the fourth annual Latinos Unidos Block Party. The show is a Texas homecoming for brothers Mr. Bell County and Hi-Fidelity, who are featured prominently on the group’s solid first album,. Backed by polished beats from producer Ceez Major, fellow emcees Ovni and SoDenCo offer a fresh take on the crew’s Latin rap leanings, with Ovni’s Spanish flows adding heft to standout tracks including the titular “Never Left.” Citing UGK, SPM and Nas as influences, Dem Ese Boyz offer a motivated mix of Chicano rap tropes with aspirations toward tighter lyricism, minus the posturing. Any squad that samples Gene Wilder fromhas to be pretty lit.