Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 26, 2017

Chicano Rappers Dem Ese Boyz Headline Sunday’s Latinos Unidos Block Party

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge DEM ESE BOYZ
  • Dem Ese Boyz
Denver-based Chicano rappers Dem Ese Boyz make their San Antonio debut on Memorial Day weekend as part of the fourth annual Latinos Unidos Block Party. The show is a Texas homecoming for brothers Mr. Bell County and Hi-Fidelity, who are featured prominently on the group’s solid first album, Never Left. Backed by polished beats from producer Ceez Major, fellow emcees Ovni and SoDenCo offer a fresh take on the crew’s Latin rap leanings, with Ovni’s Spanish flows adding heft to standout tracks including the titular “Never Left.” Citing UGK, SPM and Nas as influences, Dem Ese Boyz offer a motivated mix of Chicano rap tropes with aspirations toward tighter lyricism, minus the posturing. Any squad that samples Gene Wilder from Young Frankenstein has to be pretty lit. Free, noon-6pm Sun, May 28, Tha Westside Spot, 1401 SW 19th St., (713) 296-0611, facebook.com.
click to enlarge 17362428_1730935593822657_4111220012677302166_n.jpg

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Drag Trio The Juniors to Host Screening of the Cult Classic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Read More

  2. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  3. Rob Schneider on Making Fun of Serious Issues Read More

  4. Stoner Stand-up Doug Benson to Record His ‘Doug Loves Movies’ Podcast at Laugh Out Loud Read More

  5. Artpace Addresses Migration with Two Timely Exhibitions Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...