Friday, May 26, 2017
Chicano Rappers Dem Ese Boyz Headline Sunday’s Latinos Unidos Block Party
Posted
By M. Solis
on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 5:00 AM
Denver-based Chicano rappers Dem Ese Boyz make their San Antonio debut on Memorial Day weekend as part of the fourth annual Latinos Unidos Block Party. The show is a Texas homecoming for brothers Mr. Bell County and Hi-Fidelity, who are featured prominently on the group’s solid first album, Never Left
. Backed by polished beats from producer Ceez Major, fellow emcees Ovni and SoDenCo offer a fresh take on the crew’s Latin rap leanings, with Ovni’s Spanish flows adding heft to standout tracks including the titular “Never Left.” Citing UGK, SPM and Nas as influences, Dem Ese Boyz offer a motivated mix of Chicano rap tropes with aspirations toward tighter lyricism, minus the posturing. Any squad that samples Gene Wilder from Young Frankenstein
has to be pretty lit. Free, noon-6pm Sun, May 28, Tha Westside Spot, 1401 SW 19th St., (713) 296-0611, facebook.com.
