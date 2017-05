Drag Queens Unite for Tuesday's Orange Is the New Black-themed Fundraiser

click to enlarge Ella Gunt

click to enlarge

It’s been credited with humanizing inmates (), igniting a TV revolution for women () and even changing the way we talk about TV () — and those are but a few of the notches on the belt of Jenji Kohan’s highly addictive Netflix series. Based on a memoir by Piper Kerman (who identifies as bisexual and spent 13 months in a Connecticut prison on money laundering and drug trafficking charges), the Emmy-winning show has championed LGBT equality by normalizing lesbian sex scenes (some take place on the outside in the form of flashbacks) and introducing the world to trailblazing transgender actress and advocate Laverne Cox (whose character Sophia Burset returns to the fifth season ofon June 9).Taking all this into consideration, it should come as no surprise thatoften serves as creative inspiration for LGBT events and happenings — including last year’s drag-star-studded, prison-themed production ofat the Josephine Theatre. Guests can expect to see at least a few orange jumpsuits at the Tuesday night fundraiser. Hosted by the gender-blending performer Ella Gunt in the casual confines of SA Country Saloon, the evening unites the drag talents of Amerie Parker, Miss Taint, Naima Mykles, Jacquelin Mykles, Ezzz Brezzz and Oksana Piranha, with proceeds benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society