Friday, May 26, 2017

McNay Joins Blue Star Museums Program to Offer Free Admission to Military Families

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY VIRGINIA ALANIZ
  • Photo by Virginia Alaniz

In an effort to welcome military families who have recently moved to the San Antonio area, the McNay Art Museum will join over 2,000 museums across the country in offering free admission to active duty military personnel.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, military members and their families can visit the McNay Art Museum, as well as other San Antonio museums and galleries under the Blue Star Museums program, such as Blue Star Contemporary, Briscoe Wester Art Museum, Casa Navarro State Historic Site, the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Alamo, the UTSA Institue of Texan Cultures and Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens, for free.

In collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense, the Blue Star Museums program teams up with museums in every state to offer free admission all summer long. For a full list of participating museums, check out arts.gov.

Location Details McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 824-5368
General Services
Map



