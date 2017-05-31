Email
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Artist Justin Korver Subverts Notions of Masculinity in 'The Expressive Mark and Other Ideas I Stole from Painting'

JUSTIN KORVER
  • Justin Korver
Masculinity, modernism and the everyday object are three key concepts in the work of Justin Korver, an Iowa native who earned his MFA from UTSA and is now working as a full-time lecturer at Texas A&M–San Antonio. Primarily
THE RAG YOU CLEAN YOUR BRUSH ON
  • The Rag You Clean Your Brush On
 falling within the realm of sculpture and installation, his works frequently involve the transformation of overlooked, commonplace materials — including  household hallmarks such as bath towels and cast-iron skillets, and construction-site staples like shovels, gloves, bricks and sheetrock. Unveiled last year at UTSA’s off-site gallery Terminal 136, Korver’s MFA thesis exhibition “Accessories of Modern Men” left a memorable impression with a wallpaper treatment created from archery targets, an assortment of trophies adorned with curious plaques, and lace garments
TO MALE PHYSIQUE
  • To Male Physique
 suspended by steel frames. Expanding on themes he’s previously addressed, Korver’s latest body of work focuses on “tools and workmen as utilitarian objects.” In his new solo show “The Expressive Mark & Other Ideas I Stole from Painting” Korver sets out to “explore the effeminate, decorative tradition of modernism and use it to subvert the binary notion of masculinity.” Free, 6-9pm Thu, Jun. 1 & Fri, Jun. 2, Hello Studio, 1420 S. Alamo St., Building B #203, (210) 291-8640, hellostudiosa.com.
JUSTIN KORVER
  • Justin Korver

