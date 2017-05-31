Artist Justin Korver Subverts Notions of Masculinity in 'The Expressive Mark and Other Ideas I Stole from Painting'

click to enlarge Justin Korver

The Rag You Clean Your Brush On

To Male Physique

Justin Korver

Masculinity, modernism and the everyday object are three key concepts in the work of Justin Korver, an Iowa native who earned his MFA from UTSA and is now working as a full-time lecturer at Texas A&M–San Antonio. Primarilyfalling within the realm of sculpture and installation, his works frequently involve the transformation of overlooked, commonplace materials — including household hallmarks such as bath towels and cast-iron skillets, and construction-site staples like shovels, gloves, bricks and sheetrock. Unveiled last year at UTSA’s off-site gallery Terminal 136, Korver’s MFA thesis exhibition “Accessories of Modern Men” left a memorable impression with a wallpaper treatment created from archery targets, an assortment of trophies adorned with curious plaques, and lace garmentssuspended by steel frames. Expanding on themes he’s previously addressed, Korver’s latest body of work focuses on “tools and workmen as utilitarian objects.” In his new solo show “The Expressive Mark & Other Ideas I Stole from Painting” Korver sets out to “explore the effeminate, decorative tradition of modernism and use it to subvert the binary notion of masculinity.”