Local Zine 'Warship' Sails into the 'Summer of Smut'

click to enlarge Warship Zine

click to enlarge Warship Zine

click to enlarge Warship Zine

Following a simple but effective format in which local artists and writers explore a cohesive theme, the quarterly zinehas found fast fans since its launch in November of 2016.Having celebrated New York punk pioneers the Ramones and Canadian horror icon David Cronenberg,sails into summer with a naughty new concept. Teased out by retro-styled Playboy bunnies, the “Summer of Smut” issue hits the streets Friday night at Hi-Tones. Like-minded vendors Connie R. Chapa (arte_de_coco), Kayla Mata (Mama Chiflada), Markus Ferris, Gnoshferatu, Valerie Brown (I Want Your Soda) and Junkship joinfor the occasion, which also features beats by DJ ADLF and live music from indie-punkers Ship-To-City, noise-punk outfit Filthy and post-hardcore trio Pinko.