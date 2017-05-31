Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Local Zine 'Warship' Sails into the 'Summer of Smut'

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 5:10 AM

click to enlarge WARSHIP ZINE
  • Warship Zine

Following a simple but effective format in which local artists and writers  explore a cohesive theme, the quarterly zine Warship has found fast fans since its launch in November of 2016.
click to enlarge WARSHIP ZINE
  • Warship Zine
Having celebrated New York punk pioneers  the Ramones and Canadian horror icon David Cronenberg, Warship sails into summer with a naughty new concept. Teased out by retro-styled Playboy bunnies, the “Summer of Smut” issue hits the streets Friday night at Hi-Tones. Like-minded vendors Connie R. Chapa (arte_de_coco), Kayla Mata (Mama Chiflada), Markus Ferris, Gnoshferatu, Valerie Brown (I Want Your Soda) and Junkship join Warship for the occasion, which also features beats by DJ ADLF and live music from indie-punkers Ship-To-City, noise-punk outfit Filthy and post-hardcore trio Pinko. $3, 9pm-2am Fri, Jun. 2, Hi-Tones, 621 E. Dewey Pl., (210) 785-8777, warshipzine.wordpress.com.
click to enlarge WARSHIP ZINE
  • Warship Zine

Tags: , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Drag Queens Unite for Tuesday's Orange Is the New Black-themed Fundraiser Read More

  2. 10 Things You Have to Do This Weekend Read More

  3. McNay Joins Blue Star Museums Program to Offer Free Admission to Military Families Read More

  4. Artist Justin Korver Subverts Notions of Masculinity in 'The Expressive Mark and Other Ideas I Stole from Painting' Read More

  5. Stoner Stand-up Doug Benson to Record His ‘Doug Loves Movies’ Podcast at Laugh Out Loud Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...