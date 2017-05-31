Email
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The Current is Looking for Graphic Design Interns

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 2:00 PM

San Antonio Current is looking for motivated and creative graphic design interns to join our production team. This is the perfect place for new designers to learn, develop their portfolio, network with industry professionals, and develop new skills that they will carry with them throughout their career. Passionate voices are welcomed and essential here. You must demonstrate strong attention to detail and critical thinking skills. We accept applications year-round, but our positions fill quickly. This is an unpaid internship.

Required Skills:
Proficiency in Adobe software, especially Photoshop, Indesign, and Illustrator
Excellent writing & verbal communication skills
Great work ethic and time management skills

To apply, please send a resume, and portfolio pieces to jmata@sacurrent.com & tcorbeil@sacurrent.com.


