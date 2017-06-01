Hometown Heartthrob Austin Mahone to Play a Rare Show at Paper Tiger on Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Austin Mahone

The internet made San Antonio heartthrob Austin Mahone, à la Justin Bieber before him, into a bona fide pop star from a winsome kid with a good voice and decent songwriting chops. The teen charmer, now all grown up and able to legally buy booze to dull the stings of ceaseless teenie screams, is currently signed to Young Money Entertainment and Cash Money Records (because that seems like a smart business move). His most recent mixtape, 2016’s, features guest spots by heavy hitters Pitbull, Juicy J, and 2 Chainz. While fans are still waiting for his proper full-length debut album — dude currently has two EPs and two mixtapes out — Mahone continues to tour relentlessly, cultivating his fan base through his energetic shows. On Saturday, in an admittedly odd pairing of artist to venue, Mahone returns to SA to wow the hometown crowd and offer visual proof that Birdman hasn’t locked him in a basement or anything yet.