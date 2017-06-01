Thursday, June 1, 2017
The Playhouse Revives Beth Henley’s Southern Gothic Dramedy ‘Crimes of the Heart’
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Jun 1, 2017 at 5:00 AM
click to enlarge
Beth Henley’s Southern Gothic classic Crimes of the Heart
comes to The Playhouse this month. In the small town of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, sisters Babe, Meg and Lenny reunite under dodgy circumstances: Babe has shot her husband in the stomach, and while he had it comin’, there’s a bit of fallout that needs to be dealt with. The three sisters navigate old hurts that have bubbled up to the surface as they tangle with Babe’s latest crisis, dogged by dysfunctional family history at every turn. Directed by Bill Gundry, Crimes of the Heart
premieres at the Cellar Theater on June 2, with an opening night reception to follow. $10-$40, Jun. 2-25 (8pm Fri-Sat, 3pm Sun), The Playhouse, 800 W. Ashby Pl., (210) 733-7258, theplayhousesa.org.
Tags: Beth Henley, Crimes of the Heart, Bill Gundry, The Playhouse San Antonio, Image