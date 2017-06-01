Email
Thursday, June 1, 2017

The Playhouse Revives Beth Henley’s Southern Gothic Dramedy ‘Crimes of the Heart’

Beth Henley’s Southern Gothic classic Crimes of the Heart comes to The Playhouse this month. In the small town of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, sisters Babe, Meg and Lenny reunite under dodgy circumstances: Babe has shot her husband in the stomach, and while he had it comin’, there’s a bit of fallout that needs to be dealt with. The three sisters navigate old hurts that have bubbled up to the surface as they tangle with Babe’s latest crisis, dogged by dysfunctional family history at every turn. Directed by Bill Gundry, Crimes of the Heart premieres at the Cellar Theater on June 2, with an opening night reception to follow. $10-$40, Jun. 2-25 (8pm Fri-Sat, 3pm Sun), The Playhouse, 800 W. Ashby Pl., (210) 733-7258, theplayhousesa.org.

