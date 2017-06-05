Roald Dahl's Classic Novel Comes to Life in 'Matilda The Musical'

click to enlarge Joan Marcus

Based on the Roald Dahl children’s novel,is a fun,sweet and inspiring story about one brilliant young girl of incrediblespirit and abilities. Matilda is the neglected child of a ruthless carsalesman and self-absorbed amateur dancer who find more amusement intheir television than their offspring. Intimidated by her intelligence, Matilda’s parents send her to Crunchem Hall, a school with strict set ofrules and frightening head master — Ms. Trunchbull. Matilda findsfriendship in the quirky kids around her and kindergarten teacher MissHoney. While swapping secrets, Matilda shows Miss Honey that she can move objects with her mind. Fine-tuning her abilities, Matilda prepares the schoolchildren for a revolt against the tyrannical Ms. Trunchbull.With music and lyrics by composer Tim Minchin,is atriumphant tale of small proportions; proving big voices can come fromsmall packages.