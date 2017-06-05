Roald Dahl's Classic Novel Comes to Life in 'Matilda The Musical'

click to enlarge
Based on the Roald Dahl children’s novel, Matilda the Musical
is a fun,
sweet and inspiring story about one brilliant young girl of incredible
spirit and abilities. Matilda is the neglected child of a ruthless car
salesman and self-absorbed amateur dancer who find more amusement in
their television than their offspring. Intimidated by her intelligence,
Matilda’s parents send her to Crunchem Hall, a school with strict set of
rules and frightening head master — Ms. Trunchbull. Matilda finds
friendship in the quirky kids around her and kindergarten teacher Miss
Honey. While swapping secrets, Matilda shows Miss Honey that she can move objects with her mind. Fine-tuning her abilities, Matilda prepares the schoolchildren for a revolt against the tyrannical Ms. Trunchbull.
With music and lyrics by composer Tim Minchin, Matilda the Musical
is a
triumphant tale of small proportions; proving big voices can come from
small packages. $30-$85. 7:30pm Tue, Jun 6, Wed Jun 7, Thu Jun 8, 8pm Fri June 9, 2pm & 8pm Sat Jun 10, 2pm & 7:30pm Sun Jun 11, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston Street, (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com
