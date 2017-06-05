Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 5, 2017

UTSA Explores Counterculture Aesthetics with 'Daydreams and Other Monsters'

Posted By on Mon, Jun 5, 2017 at 12:56 PM


click to enlarge PETER SAUL, LEGAL ABORTION
  • Peter Saul, Legal Abortion
The University of Texas at San Antonio’s active and consistently excellent Art Department will present a special exhibit, beginning with a reception on June 7. The group exhibition, in something of a nod to Gabriel García Márquez’s novel Of Love and Other Demons, is entitled “Daydreams and Other Monsters,” and will feature works from four inter-generational artists, all of who focus, in their own unique way, on “lowbrow imagery, critiques of popular culture, and conflicts with inner-self that are presented with brash colors and the unexpected.” 
click to enlarge JOHN HERNANDEZ, WHIRLY BIRD
  • John Hernandez, Whirly Bird
Curated by Alana Coates, the show features internationally acclaimed artist Peter Saul, whose work is characterized by “a strong counterculture aesthetic  and a wild politically incorrect figurative practice,” John Hernandez, a 
click to enlarge LOUIE CHAVEZ, NIGHT FISH
  • Louie Chavez, Night Fish
celebrated Texas artist who works with “lurid colors and eccentric sometimes outlandish subjects,” Megan Solis, an inventive and boundary-pushing San Antonio artist with a style that's both saccharine and repulsive, and Louie Chavez, a young local artist who culls as much of his influence from meme culture as he does his study of artists like Saul. In many ways, this show is a unique opportunity to catch several generations of artists, the younger inspired, at least in part, by the older. Free, opening reception 6-8pm Wed, Jun. 7, artists talk noon, Mon, Jul. 17, on view noon-3pm Mon-Fri through August 4, UTSA Main Gallery, One UTSA Circle San Antonio, (210) 458-4391, art.utsa.edu.
click to enlarge MEGAN SOLIS, AUTONOMOUS SENSORY MERIDIAN RESPONSE
  • Megan Solis, Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response

Tags: , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: Looking Read More

  2. 10 Highly Anticipated Films to Catch this Summer Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (5/31/17-6/6/17) Read More

  4. A 'Gay Pride Flash Mob' is Throwing a Dance Party Across from Mayor Taylor's House Saturday Read More

  5. Actor Val Kilmer Explains Why Playing Mark Twain is Such 'a Bitch’ Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...