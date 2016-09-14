A Pizza Joint for Every San Antonio Neighborhood

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook, Alamo Pizza

Neighborhood Joints — Is there anything better than leaving work and picking up a tasty pizza on your way home? A few, but this isn’t the “Things that are better than Pizza” Issue. Thankfully, San Anto has neighborhood joints to spare. Here’s a few that are busy cranking out hot pizzas for area residents.



Alamo Pizza: Order in advance of game days (the cooks also dabble in pepperoni art) and don’t forget the garlic knots. 3938 S. Zarzamora St., (210) 932-2500.



Chicago’s Pizza: They’re known for their deep dish, but don’t forget about the Italian Supreme, veggie or spinach pizza. 5525 Blanco Road, Suite 115, (210) 349-8005.



Deco Pizzeria: Two words: Barbacoa pizza. A few more words: The Deco neighborhood staple also offers brunch on Sundays! 1815 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-3326.



Gallo Pizzeria: This family-owned west side joint is hanging in there for the time being after a nancial scare this summer. Pitch in this September by buying any large pizza and getting a free one-topping medium pizza or donating to their GoFundMe. 164 Castroville Road, (210) 264-0077.



MAAR'S Pizza: A pristine kitchen (MAARS went demerit- free during their last health inspection) is part of what makes this joint great. The tasty dough, great specials and Pokéstop mural and lure parties also help. 14218 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 599-7400.



Naples Pizza & Italian Food: Neapolitan-style, casual and delicious, visit the Prifitera family if you’re in the city’s north side. 14602 Huebner Road, (210) 470-2670.



Sorrento Ristorante: Checkered tablecloth, intimate dining, and spot-on avors can be found at this Alamo Heights institution that’s been around since 2001. 5146 Broadway, (210) 824-0055.



Rome’s Pizza: The city’s northwest side is blessed with three of these locations. Go for traditional, but don’t be afraid to pick up a pesto or signature white pizza like the Mediterranean Greek or rosemary garlic chicken with scalloped potatoes. Multiple locations.