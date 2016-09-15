Oktoberfest Celebrations Are Here

click to enlarge
-
Dust off the dirndl for Gartenfest!
If you listen closely, you can almost hear polka music that'll soon start streaming out of Munich this Friday.
Can't afford the plane ticket to Deutschland? You can still celebrate in spirit in San Anto as several German-influenced joints celebrate the holiday as well.
Kick things off with an Oktoberfest craft beer tasting on Thursday, September 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Hangar
. Admission ($5) gets you samples of 10 Oktoberfest brews including Karbachtoberfest, Shiner Oktoberfest, Lobo Oktoberfest by Pedernales, Alamo Oktoberfest, Southern Star Oktoberfest, Sam Adam's Oktoberfest, New Belgium Pumpkick, Goose Island Oktoberfest, Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest, and Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier. 8203 Broadway, (210) 824-2700.
Or head to Southtown on Friday, September 16 at 5 p.m. and visit Beethoven Maennerchor
for Gartenfest. The festivities includes polka jams, bier from the garten and German snacks such as brats (red and white), German potato salad, gulasch, potato pancakes, pretzels and more. Admission is $5. 422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521.
On Saturday, September 17 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dorcol Distilling Company
will host a SausageFest and Bier Release with visiting chefs making "juicy sausages" and the debut of their HighWheel Dunkelweizen, a dark wheat ale. Participating chefs include Brian West of Smoke The Restaurant, John Russ of Lüke San Antonio, Michael Sohocki of Restaurant Gwendolyn, and head brewer Les Locke of Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, all featuring sausages for $5 each. 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607.
Of course, the celebrations will continue throughout the next month and a half because who doesn't like a good Mazen-style brew? Pencil in these shindigs for your fill of brats and sauerkraut.
The Hangar
will host a German celebration on September 24 with brats made with Ziegenbock beer, and sauerkraut in honor of holiday (while supplies lasts), and some of the same Oktoberfest brews from their tasting. The festivities start at 11 a.m. 8203 Broadway, (210) 824-2700.
To celebrate the release of their first Oktoberfest in three years, Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling
will host a screening of one of my favorite drinking movies, Beerfest
, on Thursday, September 29 at 6 p.m. The evening will include a costume contest and food for purchase from a food truck. 4834 Whirlwind Drive, (210) 775-2099.
From September 30 to October 1, The Hoppy Monk
will feature traditional Bavarian foods, Oktoberfest biers, and live music. Patrons will also get a chance to purchase German steins and stop in for a ceremonial wooden keg tapping. 1010 N. Loop 1604 E., (210) 545-3330.
The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa
will give folks the option to don their bathing suits or dirndl during their Oktoberfest celebration on October 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission ($26) includes food, entertainment, one drink ticket (good for beer or a non-alcoholic beverage), parking and access to the resort’s pools and waterpark from noon to8 p.m. Child admission runs $10 for children ages 6-12, while children 5 and under are free. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, (210) 767-7999.
Over on the other side of town, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country
Resort & Spa will host beers from Freetail, Karbach, Real Ale, Saint Arnold, Stella Artois/Cidre and ZiegenBock for their first-ever Oktoberfest bash on Saturday, October 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. The menu will feature giant pretzels, pork shank, spätzle, potato pancakes sausage on a stick and more. Admission runs $60 per person, $70 per person at the door and $30 per person for minors. 23808 Resort Pkwy., (210) 507-4189.