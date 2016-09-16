San Antonio 100: Why You Need To Try Chela's Chicken Cilantro Taco

click to enlarge
When an awesome food truck bites the brick-and-mortar bullet, it's always an awesome day for its fans, and this is definitely the case with Chela's
. The newest addition to what started as a food trailer catering to the UTSA crowd is began operating in Alamo Heights last fall out of a small but functional space on Broadway.
When you walk in, you may notice all of the tables are covered in pennies, but if you're anything like me, you'll notice the walls are lined with photos of amazing-looking taco options. The photos are pretty key for anyone who doesn't speak Spanish fluently, and can lead to some pretty interesting taco findings for the curious diner. There's also a condiment bar stocked up to the gills with various salsas and pickled vegetables or escabeche, if you need to add to the already well dressed selection.
Sure, you can try an array of delicious combinations at Chela's, but the chicken cilantro seems to be one they're most proud of, and with good reason. The well portioned taco is served on a thick flour tortilla with a mixture of shredded chicken that's stewed in a cilantro-sour cream sauce along with fresh cilantro, and because of its creaminess, calls for no cheese. With the texture somewhat similar of a chicken salad, this taco is great on its own — but for those who enjoy something spicy, adding some jalapeños and pickled onions really takes it over the top.
5231 Broadway, Suite 117, (210) 218-5466.