Local Coffee Adds Two New Locations to its Line-Up

Looks like business is booming for the San Antonio coffee shop that is keeping it local.
Local Coffee
is taking their business north with the addition of two locations expected to open this year, which means coffee lovers on the city's North Side can get their cup 'o joe without making the trek downtown.
As reported by the San Antonio Business Journal
, the first of the new openings is slated for a 1,400-square-foot location in Leon Springs, which owner Robby Grubbs hopes to have ready for business in late October.
The second location, a 1,700-square-foot shop near Shavano Park, is looking at a December opening date and we can't wait to get a taste.