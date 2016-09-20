Eat Whataburger for a Good Cause With SA Goes Orange Tonight

click to enlarge Facebook/Whataburger

As if we needed more reasons to eat Whataburger. The South Texas burger chain is teaming up with the San Antonio Food Bank for the SA Goes Orange for Hunger campaign, which encourages people to eat at participating Whataburgers.Twenty percent of all sales made between 6 and 8 p.m. tonight at all WBs inside Bexar County will go toward the San Antonio Food Bank. That means you should take your bae (or whatever the kids are calling it these days) out for dinner, or the whole football team, or your clique.