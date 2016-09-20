Where to Celebrate the Official Start of Fall this Week

click to enlarge
The autumnal equinox is Thursday, September 22. Then it'll be time to bust out the leggings, scarves, pumpkin beers, pumpkin spice lattes, boots, spooky lipstick colors and what-have-yous without feeling like too much of a weirdo. (Sidebar: Yes, it'll still be 80 degrees, but let me have this).
If you're in the mood to celebrate the leaves somewhat changing colors and cooler climes, two area restaurants will be celebrating the start of fall this week.
First, Alchemy Kombucha and Culture
will start things off with an autumnal equinox bash with seasonal dishes, a Caja China-roasted pig and craft cocktails, along with local vendors and live musib by Volcán and DJ Stone. The party runs 6 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20. 1123 N. Flores St., (210) 320-1168.
5 Points Local
will celebrate Saturday, September 24 (4-10 p.m.) and Sunday, September 25 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) with live music, local artisans, specials on beer and wine, and food. The festivities will also includes free yoga classes on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. 1017 N. Flores St., (210) 267-2652.