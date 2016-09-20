Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Where to Celebrate the Official Start of Fall this Week

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/ALCHEMY KOMBUCHA AND CULTURE

The autumnal equinox is Thursday, September 22. Then it'll be time to bust out the leggings, scarves, pumpkin beers, pumpkin spice lattes, boots, spooky lipstick colors and what-have-yous without feeling like too much of a weirdo. (Sidebar: Yes, it'll still be 80 degrees, but let me have this). 

If you're in the mood to celebrate the leaves somewhat changing colors and cooler climes, two area restaurants will be celebrating the start of fall this week.

First, Alchemy Kombucha and Culture will start things off with an autumnal equinox bash with seasonal dishes, a Caja China-roasted pig and craft cocktails, along with local vendors and live musib by Volcán and DJ Stone. The party runs 6 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20. 1123 N. Flores St., (210) 320-1168. 

5 Points Local will celebrate Saturday, September 24 (4-10 p.m.) and Sunday, September 25 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) with live music, local artisans, specials on beer and wine, and food. The festivities will also includes free yoga classes on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. 1017 N. Flores St., (210) 267-2652.

Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. What To Know About Esquire Tavern's New Downstairs Bar Before it Opens Tuesday Read More

  2. Local Coffee Adds Two New Locations to its Line-Up Read More

  3. San Antonio 100: Can't-miss Handmade Noodles with Lamb at Kungfu Noodle Read More

  4. Where to Find Great Pizza and Craft Beer in San Antonio Read More

  5. A Pizza Joint for Every San Antonio Neighborhood Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...