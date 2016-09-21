Blue Bell Issues Voluntary Recall on Products Made At Brenham Plant

click to enlarge
For fudge's sake...
Blue Bell has issued a voluntary recall of several products due to possible listeria contamination at their Sylacauga, Alabama and Brenham, Texas plants. The products were shipped out as early as July 26 and as late as August 22.
The products weren't shipped to Texas, but were distributed in the following 10 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The recall comes more than a year after the company pulled ice cream off shelves across the country amid a listeria outbreak. This past summer the state fined
the Brenham-based company nearly $200,000. Under its agreement with the state, Blue Bell could face even further fines if it fails to abide by increased standards for monitoring and testing for pathogens in its ice cream.
The recall affects half gallons of chocolate chip cookie dough (code 082618226) and Two Step (080418222, 081818224) and pints of chocolate chip cookie dough (081518242, 082418242).

