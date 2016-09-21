What to Know Before You Head to Tucker's Kozy Korner's New Happy Hour

click to enlarge
Kim Olsen
Get your own bucket o' wings — you won't want to share.
The east side has a new happy hour to visit these days. Tucker’s Kozy Korner
, a staple to the area since 1948, launched a new happy hour this Tuesday currently scheduled to run Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and is billed as consisting of “small shared plates and too-good-to-be-true drink specials” according to their social media sites.
The delicious-looking photo they posted of the mac ‘n’ cheese served in a small cast iron skillet was enticing enough to get me in there day one to check it out and see what they were offering. TKK’s happy hour vibe was chill and laid-back. The bar was pretty empty when we arrived but, that was understandable since it was their first night of happy hour. I quickly perused over the list of items they had written out on the mirror behind the bar and promptly talked myself out of ordering the whole menu.
Though I’m sure it’s subject to change, what they had going in terms of food for day one was pretty expansive. Tucker’s carries a $7 flat iron steak with potatoes, $2.50 bucket o’ chicken, $4 fried chicken skins served with deviled egg dip, $7 Nashville hot fried oysters, $5 mac ‘n’ cheese (add smoked crab for $2) and $5 roasted fall vegetables.
We started with the bucket and mac. All drinks are half off. I didn’t see a drink menu but ordered an Alamo Golden Ale for $3.50. Their beer selection is small, but varied and there’s a full bar to choose from as well. Pick your poison.
There’s not a ton of frills at Tucker’s but the happy hour food I tried was pretty good. Our order came out fairly quick and was fresh. The bucket o’ wings had five wings and were crunchy, hot, well seasoned and good. The kind that’s so good you order more. Take my advice and order your own bucket cause you won’t want to share.
The mac ‘n’ cheese was also tasty and made a nice side for the chicken. Another unique dish we checked out was the fried chicken skins. The dip tasted just like the yolk part of a deviled egg while the chicken skins were battered, fried and topped with bits of boiled egg white. Tasty stuff, and owner Chris Cullum was in the kitchen, which I’m guessing had something to do with the extra on-point fare.
The only hiccup of the evening was a few kinks with the register (and my beer wasn't half off) but don’t let that deter you. I already want to go back and order the fried oysters.
1338 E. Houston St., (210) 320-2192.