Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Pizzeria Off Presa Finally Opens, Making Southtown Official Pizza Heaven

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 5:24 AM

click to enlarge JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
  • Jessica Elizarraras

Pizza. We devoted a entire issue to it, and spent way too many days eating pies. Yet we can't seem writing about pizza especially now with the opening of Southtown Pizzeria, which joins Il Forno and Francis Bogside/Brigid in providing awesome pies to the neighborhood. 

Opened by Julie Vrana, a food scientist whose resume includes H-E-B, a stint as a personal chef and helping relocate Adams Extract and Spice, the restaurant sits inside the former El Sol Bakery. Vrana and her partners took over the spot last August, but have essentially gutted out the existing space in place for a quaint dining room filled with wooden tables, benches and stools, that screams Italian country home with touches of local art provided by Franco Mondini-Ruiz. 

click to enlarge JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
  • Jessica Elizarraras
All breads are made in house including two types of doughs, a thin-crust and a hand-tossed. The menu will include soups, sandwiches, pastas and pizzas. For now, lunch specials hovered at around $8.99. The hand-tossed pizza had an excellent crust, while my dining partner's spaghetti bolognese was light and fragrant. 

Hours during the first week will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 

728 S. Presa St.

Tags: , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Pizza In San Antonio, Southtown Pizzeria

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio 100: Can't-miss Handmade Noodles with Lamb at Kungfu Noodle Read More

  2. Local Designer Is Selling iMessage Stickers For La Raza Read More

  3. The Best Brisket I've Ever Had Is Coming to San Antonio Read More

  4. Chef Jason Dady Opens a Bar Inside an Iconic, Adorable Old Home Read More

  5. San Antonio 100: The Best Pistachio Gelato Outside of Italy Is In Southtown Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...