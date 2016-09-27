Pizzeria Off Presa Finally Opens, Making Southtown Official Pizza Heaven

click to enlarge
Pizza. We devoted a entire issue to it, and spent way too many days eating pies. Yet we can't seem writing about pizza especially now with the opening of Southtown Pizzeria
, which joins Il Forno and Francis Bogside/Brigid in providing awesome pies to the neighborhood.
Opened by Julie Vrana, a food scientist whose resume includes H-E-B, a stint as a personal chef and helping relocate Adams Extract and Spice, the restaurant sits inside the former El Sol Bakery. Vrana and her partners took over the spot last August, but have essentially gutted out the existing space in place for a quaint dining room filled with wooden tables, benches and stools, that screams Italian country home with touches of local art provided by Franco Mondini-Ruiz.
click to enlarge
All breads are made in house including two types of doughs, a thin-crust and a hand-tossed. The menu will include soups, sandwiches, pastas and pizzas. For now, lunch specials hovered at around $8.99. The hand-tossed pizza had an excellent crust, while my dining partner's spaghetti bolognese was light and fragrant.
Hours during the first week will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
728 S. Presa St.