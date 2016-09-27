Visiting Alchemy's Kombucha-filled Happy Hour

click to enlarge The Kombucha flight

Alchemy Kombucha and Culture offers up something one of a kind from their storefront near downtown San Antonio . The company, which has been selling Element Kombucha on tap since April of 2015, opened with a list of unique craft cocktails and a food menu of fresh vegan and non-vegan dishes to accompany them.



I visited Alchemy this past Friday around 6:30 p.m., there were a several people in the restaurant, mostly couples and pairs of friends meeting for drinks and a brief conversation after work. My friend and I took our place at the bar and once settled, I perused the happy hour menu. The kombucha cocktails are what make Alchemy a unique bar; there are five that they feature and they run $6 a drink during the discounted time, a two dollar discount from regular operating hours. During the happy hour you can also grab a $5 classic cocktail or glass of wine, or a $4 beer.



I decided to try out the Greener Pastures (a vodka-based cocktail using lime and the green tea kombucha). The cocktail was great, it was a refreshing twist on a Moscow Mule, served in a copper mug it offers a nice change of pace for those that love the classic drink, but want to try something different. My friend ordered an Ode to a Koala Bear (gin, lemon, grapefruit, eucalyptus and milk oolong kombucha), it’s a one of a kind drink that you really can’t find anywhere else.



After sitting and enjoying our drinks, we ordered the spring crudites off the happy hour munch menu. The item was recommended to us by the waitress and included hummus, veggies, and bread — a perfect snack to go with

your cocktails and the best part is it only sets you back $7. It was

great, and it's one of the more popular items, small enough for one person

to finish on their own, yet big enough for two people to munch on. (That is

what the menu name suggests after all!) The munch menu also offers up potatoes, fried eggplant, burgers, and quail, as well, if hummus just doesn’t float your boat.



The special prices end promptly at 7. On Fridays you’ll know when it hits its end because Alchemy will typically bring in bands that start up when the happy hour concludes. If you wanted to catch some of the live music action, you can show up a couple of minutes early, order your food and drinks during the discounted time and then sticking around for the artists.

Alchemy’s happy hour is a great spot for everyone, whether you are stopping in to catch up with a friend, looking for a place to take a date, or just wanting a place to grab a unique cocktail after work. They offer interesting menu items at great prices, and a relaxed and laid-back environment.



1123 N. Flores St., (210)320-1168.