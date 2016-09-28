Chocollazo Hosts Launch with Bright Coffee Roasters This Saturday

Coffee lovers and chocolate lovers alike will be able to have a hands on experience with the roasters and try fresh coffee pour-over samples along with sweet accoutrement. Mary Collazo, owner and chocolatier of recently opened Chocollazo
at Boardwalk on Broadway, will host Dan and Tara Richardson of Bright Coffee Roasters
joining her Saturday, October 1 for a “Meet the Roasters” session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Richardsons, who opened Bright Coffee Roasters earlier this year in Cibolo Texas , will discuss their organic coffee beans sourced from Chiapas, Mexico. Throughout the session, they will offer three varieties of products; their medium-style Breakfast Roast, their lighter, more food-friendly Lunch Roast, and their bold Nightlife roast. The Richardsons will explain their roasting process, and how their handling of beans creates the ideal cup. Each attendee will receive a pour-over sample and what goes into the process with a hands-on approach, from temperature and grind, to timing of a proper serving.
In addition to coffee samples, guests will also be offered a variety of turnovers including Nutella and fruit, and banana bread with chocolate chips along with a complimentary almond chocolate chip biscotti. If your sweet tooth cravings grow during the session, Chocollazo’s full desserts and chocolate menu will be available for purchase in addition to bags of fresh beans from Bright Coffee.
4013 Broadway, (210) 776-3963.