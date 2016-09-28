Email
Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Crossroads Kitchen Owners Will Open Southern Bar This Fall

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/LOWCOUNTRY

A concept that chef Drew Morros and kitchen partner/best friend Roberta Marques have been kicking around for more than a year is getting close to being realized. 

Lowcountry, which Morros and Marques operated as a dinner pop-up or two in early 2015, has found a home at 318 Martinez St. Along with partners Danny Delgado and Andrea Vince of St. Mary's Strip fame, Morros and Marques are hoping to open Lowcountry later this fall. 

Fans of Faust Tavern are already familiar with Morros a Charleston, South Carolina native who cranks out Southern faves like fried okra, luxurious mac n' cheese, tasty chicken sammiches and actually delicious vegan alternatives until 2 a.m. at Crossroads Kitchen

For Lowcountry, eaters familiar with Crossroads Kitchen will get more of the same with a lean toward "Southern flea market food" like boiled peanuts and pork cracklins, and great whiskeys. Add in moody blues and you're halfway there.

Get a preview of Lowcountry on October 19 at 9 p.m. with music by Margaret Garrett, the guitar and vocal half of Mr. Airplane Man

